At least 6 people injured in shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral, officials say

On October 28, multiple shots were fired in Pittsburgh and there is an unknown number of victims at this time, said Pittsburgh Public Safety officials.

 KDKA

At least six people were injured after a shooting erupted on Friday outside a church in Pittsburgh where a funeral was taking place, according to Pittsburgh Police Commander Rick Ford.

One individual injured in the shooting remains in critical condition and is being treated at Allegheny General Hospital, while the other five victims are in stable condition at area hospitals, Ford said during a news conference.

Travis Nichols contributed to this report.