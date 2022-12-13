Mountain lion known as P-22 captured after killing chihuahua in Los Angeles

The mountain lion known as P-22 was captured Monday, officials in California said.

 National Park Service

A mountain lion that attacked and killed a Los Angeles resident's chihuahua last month has been captured, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the National Park Service said in a news release.

The male mountain lion, one of several the park service tracks in the area, was captured Monday south of his home range of Griffith Park and transferred to a wild animal care facility for evaluation, the release said.

