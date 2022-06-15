Boyce, 27, posted bond, and went back to his home in Provo, Utah, his mother told CNN. It's unclear whether he has entered a plea.
Asked by his mother whether he would talk to CNN, Boyce declined.
"When he came back from this weekend in Idaho, I was hoping after spending some time in jail that maybe this will be a wake-up call for him like to question, 'What is this group that I've been involved [with], where's this really getting me,'" she said.
But when she saw him, Amsden said her son stood by the group and its plans.
She said he told her, "We were there to prevent them from grooming children. We were doing what we thought was right."
Her son had instead become more entrenched in a White nationalist group, she said. And that became a wake-up call for her and how she would be with her son, who had been living in her basement since his marriage broke up, she said.
"That's when I said ... you can't live in my house and be doing this kind of stuff and putting this kind of hate out into the world and putting yourself in danger," she told CNN of her confrontation with her son. "You need to move out of my house."
Amsden said she did not know what else to do, having reached the end of her tether with her son. She said he was raised with love and had friends of different ethnicities and cultures before he became involved with extremists and started to spout their views.
"That's not who I am and it makes me sick to listen to it and sicker to know that this is coming from my son," she said.
Boyce is next scheduled to appear for an arraignment on the misdemeanor charge of criminal conspiracy in August, Idaho court records show.
One reform listed in the proposal is to help states include and implement "red-flag" laws. These are aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves or others and the legislation would provide significant funding to help states create these laws.
The second measure is mental health and telehealth investment. The proposal includes "major investments to increase access to mental health and suicide prevention programs; and other support services available in the community, including crisis and trauma intervention and recovery."
The next measure would deal with closing the boyfriend loophole which deals with whether unmarried partners could keep guns if they were found guilty of violence against a dating partner.
Another major change in the legislation is issuing a more thorough review process for people between ages 18 and 21 who go to buy a gun like an AR-15.
Next, the bill would clarify the definition of a Federally Licensed Firearm Dealer. It would require these dealers to conduct background checks under federal law.
Lastly, the legislation would address school safety. The proposal provides money "to help institute safety measures in and around primary and secondary schools," while also supporting "school violence prevention efforts"
