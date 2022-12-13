Mother pleads not guilty to alleged suitcase murders in New Zealand

A mother of two children whose remains were found in suitcases in New Zealand has denied murdering them.

 Bae Byung-soo/Newsis/AP

The mother of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand earlier this year has pleaded not guilty to their alleged murders, her lawyer told CNN on Wednesday.

Lawyer Christopher Wilkinson-Smith said he submitted the two not guilty pleas on behalf of his client, who did not appear at the hearing at Auckland High Court.

CNN's Angus Watson contributed to this report.