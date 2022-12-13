Mother pleads not guilty to alleged suitcase murders in New Zealand court

A mother of two children whose remains were found in suitcases in New Zealand has denied murdering them.

 Bae Byung-soo/Newsis/AP

A mother accused of murdering her two children whose remains were found in suitcases earlier this year pleaded not guilty in a New Zealand court on Wednesday.

The plea, reported by CNN affiliate Radio New Zealand, comes two weeks after the woman made her first court appearance in Auckland following her extradition from South Korea.