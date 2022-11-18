Brenda Hollins, the mother of one of two students wounded in the shooting at University of Virginia last week, told ESPN that when her son learned his best friend was among those killed, she heard "a cry I never heard before in my life."

Mike Hollins is a UVA running back from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was one of two people injured in the shooting. Three football players were also killed late Sunday at the school's main campus in Charlottesville as a bus returned from a class field trip, CNN has reported.

