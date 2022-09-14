Mother of three children who drowned in Brooklyn arrested and charged with second-degree murder

Police work along a stretch of beach at Coney Island, where three children were found unconscious early September 12 morning.

 Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The 30-year-old mother of three children found unresponsive on the Coney Island shoreline in Brooklyn has been arrested and charged in their deaths, a law enforcement official told CNN Thursday.

Erin Merdy has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder, three counts of depraved indifference to human life, and three counts of murder with the victims under 11 years old, the official said.

