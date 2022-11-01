As part of the city's effort to find unidentified victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, 17 additional adult burials have been uncovered at an excavation site in the Oaklawn Cemetery, the Oklahoma state archeologist said Monday.

The city is in the midst of a years-long investigation into the events of the 1921 massacre, which was inflicted by a violent White mob that targeted Black residents and destroyed Tulsa's Greenwood district, a thriving Black economic hub. As many as 300 hundred people were killed and more than 1,000 homes are estimated to have been destroyed, according to the Tulsa Historical Society and Museum.