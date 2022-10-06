A 236 million peso ($4 million) lottery jackpot shared among a record number of more than 400 winners has sparked questions in the Philippine Senate as skeptical lawmakers demand an inquiry into the results.

The government-run Grand Lotto draw raised eyebrows on Saturday when each of the 433 winners claimed a 545,000 peso ($9,200) share of the top prize with the winning numbers 9, 18, 27, 36, 45 and 54 -- all multiples of nine.