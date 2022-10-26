A total of 17 people with cartel connections are facing federal charges following the seizure of hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills and more than a thousand pounds of methamphetamine, according to the US Attorney's Office for the Western District of Washington.

On Tuesday, law enforcement officials executed search warrants at 14 locations in Washington state and California, US Attorney Nick Brown said during a news conference Wednesday.

CNN's Steve Almasy contributed to this report.