More than 2 months after getting shot in Highland Park, 8-year-old Cooper Roberts is back home with a 'new normal' ahead

Cooper Roberts, who was shot in early July, has returned home after multiple surgeries and weeks of rehabilitation. Cooper is now paralyzed from the waist down.

 Courtesy Roberts family

Roughly two and a half months after getting shot in the Highland Park, Illinois, Fourth of July attack and after multiple surgeries and weeks of rehabilitation, 8-year-old Cooper Roberts is back home -- and the road to his "new normal" begins.

"There was a time, not all that long ago, where we were desperately and feverishly praying just for Cooper to live. To be able to have Cooper home and our family all reunited together again is such an amazing blessing," Jason and Keely Roberts, the child's parents, said in a Thursday statement.

