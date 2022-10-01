N2211P68009C.TIF
At least 131 people are dead after chaos and violence erupted during an Indonesian league soccer match into the early hours of Sunday, according to East Java's Governor, in what is one of the world's deadliest stadium disasters of all time.

Supporters of Arema FC and rival Persebaya Surabaya, two of Indonesia's biggest soccer teams, clashed in the stands after home team Arema FC was defeated 3-2 at a match in the city of Malang in East Java, police said.

