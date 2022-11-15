More than 100 Russian missiles hit Ukraine after Zelensky outlines conditions for peace at G20 summit

Firefighters work to put out a fire after a Russian strike hit a residential building in Kyiv on Tuesday.

 Gleb Garanich/Reuters

Russia has launched its biggest wave of missile attacks on Ukrainian cities in more than a month, hours after Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky proposed a peace plan in front of world leaders at the G20 summit in Indonesia.

Air raid sirens sounded out across Ukraine shortly after its leader outlined a 10-point plan including the withdrawal of Russian troops and the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity.

CNN's Masrur Jamaluddin and Xiaofei Xu contributed to this report.