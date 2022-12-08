People are moving in droves to places with a high risk of climate disasters, researchers say, despite extreme weather events increasing in frequency and intensity in recent years.

A study released Thursday by researchers from the University of Vermont found that over the past decade, Americans have moved out of some areas prone to scorching summer heat waves and hurricanes -- like the Central US and Gulf Coast. Yet many are also migrating into regions afflicted by extreme wildfires, heat and worsening drought, researchers found.