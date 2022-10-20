1422319278

More Americans are getting their booster shots, but 'it's not enough,' the Biden administration warns. A pharmacist here prepares to administer a Covid-19 vaccine booster shot on September 09, in Chicago.

 Scott Olson/Getty Images

More Americans are getting their Covid-19 updated booster shots, new data show, but Biden administration officials caution the recent uptake is still not enough as the winter months and the threat of new outbreaks approach.

Data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expected to be posted later Thursday and shared first with CNN show that 4.5 million Americans received the bivalent booster, which targets both the original strain of the coronavirus as well as the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, over the past week.

CNN's Brenda Goodman contributed to this report.