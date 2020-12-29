U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that Americans could soon begin receiving a second round of direct stimulus payments.
Mnuchin tweeted that the Treasury Department has delivered a payment file to the U.S. Federal Reserve for long-awaited stimulus checks, and that the payments could hit accounts starting Tuesday night.
"These payments may begin to arrive in some accounts by direct deposit as early as (Tuesday night) and will continue into next week," Mnuchin wrote.
Mnuchin added that paper checks will be distributed beginning Wednesday.
"Paper checks will begin to be mailed (Wednesday). Later this week, you can check the status of your payment at http://IRS.gov/GetMyPayment."
The news follows the passage of a second COVID-19 relief bill totaling approximately $900 billion last week.
The COVID-19 portion of the bill revives a weekly pandemic jobless benefit boost — this time $300, through March 14 — as well as the Paycheck Protection Program of grants to businesses to keep workers on payrolls. It extends eviction protections, adding a new rental assistance fund.
Americans earning up to $75,000 will qualify for the direct $600 payments, which are phased out at higher income levels, and there's an additional $600 payment per dependent child.
Earlier on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked Democrats' push to immediately bring President Donald Trump's demand for bigger $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks up for a vote, saying the chamber would "begin a process" to address the issue.
