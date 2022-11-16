Mitch McConnell wins secret-ballot election to continue leading Senate Republicans

Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell, here on Capitol Hill on October 20, 2020, in Washington, DC, wins a secret-ballot leadership election to continue leading Senate Republicans.

 Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell has won a secret-ballot leadership election after days of finger-pointing over the Republican election losses, putting him on pace to become the longest-serving Senate party leader in US history.

McConnell defeated Florida Sen. Rick Scott, his first challenger in his 15 years atop his conference.

