After an independent report found an elementary school outside St. Louis had "unacceptable" levels of radioactive contamination, preliminary results of testing for radioactive materials by the US Army Corps of Engineers showed "no presence of radioactive material above the expected range of background levels," the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Wednesday.

Jana Elementary School, which serves just over 400 students, was closed to in-person learning in October. The school sits near Coldwater Creek, which was contaminated with uranium processing residues used as part of the Manhattan Project to develop the atomic bomb in the 1940s and 50s, according to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry.