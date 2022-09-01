Prosecutors in St. Louis County, Missouri, have filed a request to vacate the murder conviction of Lamar Johnson, who has been behind bars for more than 27 years for a crime they believe he didn't commit, officials said Wednesday.

Johnson was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole after he was convicted of murder in the killing of Marcus Boyd in 1995.

CNN's Jennifer Feldman and Dave Cera contributed to this report.

