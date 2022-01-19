The Joker is not on the rampage in Missouri, but it looks like authorities there are ready for the "Batman" villain.
An emergency alert mistakenly sent to mobile devices Tuesday by the Missouri State Highway Patrol asked residents of Gotham City to be on the lookout for a purple/green 1978 Dodge 3700 GT. The sedan, with license plate "UKIDME," sounds a lot like the cars used by the Joker's goons in the 1989 Batman movie.
It turns out there is no Gotham City in Missouri, and the message was sent in error during a test -- apparently by someone with an impressive knowledge of the vehicles used in the movie that pits characters played by Michael Keaton and Jack Nicholson.
Missouri's Highway Patrol had been conducting "a routine test of Missouri's Blue Alert system" when the message was sent to wireless devices around the state, the agency said in a news release.
"The Patrol regularly tests the Blue Alert system to ensure it works properly when needed. During the test, an option was incorrectly selected, allowing the message to be disseminated to the public," the release said.
The Blue Alert system is designed to quickly spread information about "violent offenders who have killed, seriously injured, or pose an imminent and credible threat to law enforcement," according to the Highway Patrol.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
