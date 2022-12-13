Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach has died at 61 from heart condition complications

 Rogelio V. Solis/AP

Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach died Monday night from heart condition complications, the university announced on Tuesday. He was 61.

"Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather," the Leach family said in a statement via the school.