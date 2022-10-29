Mississippi's state of emergency order for the city of Jackson's water crisis has been extended to November 22, according to a release from Gov. Tate Reeves office on Friday.

Reeves first issued the order on August 30 after major operational failures at Jackson's O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant caused widespread problems with the city's water system, including lack of pressure and brown water spewing from faucets and in toilets. Jackson had been under boil water notice for more than 40 days, but even since then some residents have told CNN they were still afraid to drink or cook with the water.

