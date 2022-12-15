Mississippi has executed Thomas Loden Jr., who was sentenced to death for the 2000 murder of a 16-year-old girl, amid a legal challenge by him and other inmates to the state's lethal injection protocol.

Loden, 58, was pronounced dead Wednesday at 6:12 p.m. CT. He expressed his remorse to victim Leesa Marie Gray's family before the lethal injection sequence began, state corrections Commissioner Burl Cain said, adding Leesa's mother attended the execution but didn't make any public comments.

