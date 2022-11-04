A Benton County, Arkansas, woman last seen on Monday and the baby she had been pregnant with are both dead in McDonald, Missouri, and a couple is facing charges in connection to the case.

In a news conference Thursday, Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway said Amber and Jamie Waterman, who are married, are in custody in McDonald, Missouri, and are being held on first-degree kidnapping charges with more charges to come in connection with the death of Ashley Bush and the child she was pregnant with.

