"She's smiling, look at her smile, her face." Oh Il-seok looks lovingly at a photograph of his daughter taken in the last hours of her life. As he takes off his glasses to wipe his eyes, his wife whispers, "Ji-min is my friend, she is my best friend."

Oh Ji-min, 25, was among the 158 people who died in a crowd crush during Halloween festivities in Seoul's Itaewon nightlife district on October 29.