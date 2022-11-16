The FBI is broadening its outreach to historically Black colleges and universities at the same time the agency's director announced that one minor will be charged with making dozens of racist threats earlier this year against more than 50 HBCUs across the country.

"We have worked with state prosecutors to ensure that that individual is charged under various other state offenses," FBI Director Christopher Wray told the House committee on Homeland Security Tuesday, noting that the accused minor won't be charged federally because of limitations for juveniles.

CNN's Holmes Lybrand contributed to this report.