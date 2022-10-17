Military jet crashes in residential area in western Russia, state media reports

The Russian SU-34 fighter jet crashed into a residential building due to the ignition of one of its engines, according to Russian state media.

 Telegram/BAZA

A Russian SU-34 fighter jet crashed into a residential building in the western city of Yeysk, which lies on the Sea of Azov, during a training flight Monday, according to Russian state media.

The incident was due to one of the engines catching fire, reported RIA Novosti, which cited Russia's defense ministry.