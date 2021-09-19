Military aircraft crashes in Lake Worth, Texas By Deanna Hackney, CNN Sep 19, 2021 Sep 19, 2021 Updated 12 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A military training aircraft crashed in Lake Worth, Texas, on Sunday, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department.Two homes were heavily damaged in the crash and up to three patients are being treated, the fire department said on Twitter.The crash occurred between the 4000 blocks of Tejas and Dakota trails, said the Lake Worth Police Department said, which added up to six homes were damaged. Lake Worth is about 8 miles northwest of Fort Worth.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +75 Top Photos From College Football, Sept. 18, 2021 Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! 