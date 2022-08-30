Syndication: News-Journal

Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev (left) hosted an event New York City in 2004.

 Pensacola News Journal/USA Today Network

(CNN) -- Mikhail Gorbachev -- the last leader of the former Soviet Union from 1985 until 1991 -- has died at the age of 91.

Gorbachev died after a long illness, Russian state news agencies reported.

