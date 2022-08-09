Mike Pompeo meeting with January 6 committee on Tuesday, source says

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, pictured here in 2020, is meeting on August 9 with the January 6 committee, a source familiar with the matter told CNN. The deposition will be conducted virtually, the source added.

 Alex Wong/Getty Images

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is meeting on Tuesday with the January 6 committee, a source familiar with the matter told CNN. The deposition will be conducted virtually, the source added.

CNN has previously reported on Pompeo's negotiations with the committee about his testimony. The panel has shown an increased interest in members of former President Donald Trump's Cabinet, particularly regarding conversations among Cabinet members about invoking the 25th Amendment after January 6, and the committee's focus in the Pompeo interview is expected to be on the 25th Amendment, the source said.

CNN's Marshall Cohen, Zachary Cohen, Chandelis Duster and Sara Murray contributed to this report.

