Mike Pence says he'd consider testifying before January 6 committee if invited

On August 17, former Vice President Mike Pence said at a "Politics & Eggs" breakfast in New Hampshire, pictured here, that he would consider testifying before the January 6 committee if he were invited.

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday he would give "due consideration" to any formal invitation to testify before the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, while hinting at potential executive privilege issues.

Pence made the remarks during a Q&A after a speech here at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics' "Politics & Eggs" breakfast, a common stop for candidates considering a run for office.

