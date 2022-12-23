As freezing temperatures from a coast-to-coast winter storm arrive in El Paso, Texas, some migrants who haven't turned themselves in to border agents or officials after crossing the US-Mexico border are having a difficult time finding shelter.

El Paso is in the midst of a declared state of emergency over thousands of migrants living in unsafe conditions, as a Trump-era border policy keeping migrants out of the US remains in flux amid court proceedings.

CNN's Priscilla Alvarez, Amanda Jackson, Paradise Afshar and Christina Maxouris contributed to this report.

