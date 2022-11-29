Michigan Supreme Court delays trial of Oxford High School shooter's parents so appeals can be heard

Michigan Supreme Court delays the trial of Oxford High School shooter's parents, pictured here, so appeals can be heard.

 Oakland County Sheriff's Office

The Michigan Supreme Court on Tuesday delayed the start of the involuntary manslaughter trial of Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, so their appeals can be heard by a lower court.

In the order issued Tuesday, the court sent both parents' cases to the Court of Appeals for the state to consider "whether there was sufficient evidence of causation to bind the defendants over for trial on the charges of involuntary manslaughter."