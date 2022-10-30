Four Michigan State University football players have been suspended while school police investigate a scuffle in a stadium tunnel after the No. 4 University of Michigan Wolverines defeated the unranked Michigan State Spartans 29-7 on Saturday.

Michigan State Head Coach Mel Tucker announced in a statement that the players have been suspended from the team after "reviewing the disturbing electronic evidence" of the altercation. The suspensions will be in effect until investigations of the incident are complete, Tucker said.