A Michigan man accused of making death threats against Black Lives Matter supporters during unrest following George Floyd's killing in 2020 pleaded guilty in federal court to two hate crime charges, officials said.

Kenneth Pilon, 61, pleaded guilty to willfully intimidating and attempting to intimidate citizens from engaging in lawful speech and protests in support of Black Lives Matter, according to a news release from the US Department of Justice.

CNN's Aya Elamroussi contributed to this report.

Tags