Michigan family of 4 who went missing for a week has been found

Authorities have located a family of four that "unexpectedly left their home" in Fremont, Michigan last week, according to a Facebook post from Fremont Police.

 Fremont Police/Facebook

A family of four that "unexpectedly left their home" in Fremont, Michigan and went missing for nearly a week were located by authorities on Sunday.

Anthony Cirigliano, 51, and Suzette Cirigliano, 51, along with their two sons Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, who both have autism, were found in Wisconsin, Fremont Police said.