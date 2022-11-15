Michael Flynn ordered to testify in Atlanta grand jury probe into Trump's election subversion

Former Donald Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn has been ordered to testify before an Atlanta-area special grand jury investigating efforts by the former president and his allies to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. Flynn is seen here in December 2020.

 Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn must testify before an Atlanta-area special grand jury investigating efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, a Florida judge ordered Tuesday.

"I am going to make a finding that the witness is indeed material and necessary in the special grand jury proceeding in the state of Georgia," said Judge Charles Roberts of the 12th Judicial Circuit Court in Florida.

