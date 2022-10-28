A Miami Beach, Florida, condominium building was evacuated Thursday, with residents given just hours to leave following a structural inspection of the property, which sits less than two miles from site of last year's deadly Surfside condo collapse.

The evacuation order this week for the Port Royale building came during its 50-year recertification, with the decision to get residents out made after a report from the building's structural engineer showed "excessive deflection" in a concrete beam in the garage, city officials told CNN.