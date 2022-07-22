MI6 chief doubts Iran wants a nuclear deal

Richard Moore, the Chief of Britain's Secret Intelligence Service, also known as MI6, is seen here in London in November 2021. Moore said on July 21 that he doesn't believe Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wants to reach a nuclear deal.

 Matt Dunham/AP

The head of Britain's Secret Intelligence Service said Thursday he doesn't believe Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wants to reach a nuclear deal as hope fades that an agreement can be reached.

"I don't think the Supreme Leader of Iran wants to cut a deal," Richard Moore, the head of MI6, told CNN's Jim Sciutto during an interview at the Aspen Security Forum, adding that he is "skeptical" of the Supreme Leader's motives. "I think the deal absolutely is on the table and the European powers and the and the administration here are very, very clear on that and I don't think that the Chinese and Russians on this issue would block it. But I don't think the Iranians want it."

CNN's Kylie Atwood, Claire Calzonetti and Emmet Lyons contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.