Merrick Garland says DOJ filed motion to unseal Trump Mar-a-Lago warrant and property receipt

Attorney General Merrick Garland, seen here in July, will make a statement at 2:30 p.m. ET on August 11 at the Department of Justice in Washington, DC.

 Bonnie Cash/AP

In his first public statement since federal agents searched former President Donald Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago earlier this week, Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday said that the Justice Department had filed in court a request that the search warrant and property receipt from the search be unsealed.

Garland also said he "personally approved the decision to seek a search warrant in this matter."

