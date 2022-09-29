Eliza Fletcher, the Memphis teacher who was abducted while on an early morning jog earlier this month, died from a gunshot wound to the back of her head and blunt force injury, according to an autopsy report obtained by CNN affiliate WHBQ.

"Autopsy examination revealed a perforating gunshot wound of the head," the report from the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center said. "Based on all the currently known and available information, the cause of death is gunshot wound and blunt force injury of the head and the manner of death is homicide."

