Updated: December 17, 2022 @ 8:44 am
Five people were in critical condition after a "domestic situation" in Memphis Friday night ended in a shooting, police say.
Officers responding to a report of a shooting in a north Memphis neighborhood shortly before 8 p.m. discovered two men and three women had been shot, according to the Memphis Police Department.
The shooting victims were in critical condition at Regional Medical Center, police said.
The unidentified suspect is known by the victims, and the shooting was the result of a domestic situation, police spokeswoman Theresa Carlson said via email.
The suspect got away in a white Infiniti, police said.
