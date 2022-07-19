Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. High 89F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 20, 2022 @ 12:14 am
The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to $555 million ahead of Tuesday's drawing, making it the fifth largest in the lottery's history.
Strong ticket sales helped push the prize to its historical rank, which is about $317 million in cash, according to the lottery's website.
The winning numbers were 2, 31, 32, 37, 70 plus the gold Mega Ball 25, according to the lottery's website. The next drawing will be on Friday, July 22.
The jackpot had been $480 million last Friday, the 10th largest in Mega Millions' history at about $276 million in cash.
A $20 million jackpot was won on April 15, and since then there have been more than 15.5 million winning tickets at all prize levels, including 25 worth $1 million or more, according to the lottery.
Three other jackpots have been won this year -- a $426 million prize in California on January 28, a $128 million jackpot in New York on March 8, and $110 million in Minnesota on April 12.
