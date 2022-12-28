No winner emerged in the $565 million Mega Millions jackpot drawing on Tuesday night, and that means some lucky ticket-buyer has a chance of taking home an estimated $640 million ($328 million in cash) in the final Mega Millions drawing of 2022.

The jackpot rolled over because nobody picked all six numbers in Tuesday's drawing: the white balls 9, 13, 36, 59 and 61, plus the gold Mega Ball with the number 11. The last drawing of the year will be held on Friday at 11 p.m. ET.