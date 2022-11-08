Meet the history-makers of the 2022 midterm elections

Republicans were excited about growing their roster of female governors and electing more Latino members while Democrats eyed expanding the number of Black US senators and making a breakthrough for LGBTQ representation in governor’s offices.

 Katie Britt via Reuters

The race for control of Congress, as well as governorships and key statewide positions, has defined the 2022 midterms.

In Washington, Republicans have had their eyes on breaking the Democratic trifecta by winning one or both chambers of Congress. In battleground states, Democrats are looking to defend vulnerable governors and win crucial down-ballot contests that could prove pivotal in future election fights.

Tags

More News