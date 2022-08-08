Gregory and Travis McMichael, the White father and son convicted in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, were sentenced Monday to life in prison after their federal convictions this year on interference with rights -- a hate crime -- along with attempted kidnapping and weapon use charges.

Their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan Jr., the third man involved in Arbery's killing, was sentenced by US District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood to 35 years, which will be served at the same time as his state sentence.

CNN's Jason Hanna and Travis Caldwell contributed to this report.

