As the sun rose Monday on the Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, the sky was ablaze with the glow of two erupting volcanoes.

The world's largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, erupted for the first time in nearly 40 years Sunday night, joining its neighboring volcano, Kilauea, which has been erupting for more than a year. The rare dual-eruption event is expected to attract an influx of visitors eager to see their molten flows, the national park said in a Facebook post.

