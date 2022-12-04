As the world's largest active volcano spews molten rock in Hawaii, the lava flow is inching closer to a major highway that serves as the shortest route between east and west sides of the Big Island.

Over the past day, the lava's advance from Mauna Loa slowed to an average rate of about 40 feet per hour, but the lava flow has remained active since the volcano first erupted days ago.

CNN's Sara Smart contributed to this report.

Tags