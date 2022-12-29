Massive hunt for missing 11-year-old faces challenges, police say

The massive hunt for missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari has been hampered by how late police in North Carolina were notified of her disappearance, Cornelius police Capt. Jennifer Thompson said in a video update.

"One of the challenges in this case, simply put, we were not notified she was gone," said Thompson. The search for Madalina has police looking all over the world.