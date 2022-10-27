A Massachusetts man was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of Vanessa Marcotte, a 27-year-old Google employee who was killed after she went for a walk in 2016, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Angelo Colon-Ortiz, 36, of Worcester, won't be eligible for parole for at least 45 years after pleading guilty to charges of second-degree murder and unarmed robbery, according to a press release from the Worcester County district attorney's office.